Today's episode features:

Second City's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* COVID-19 - Brodie Lee rumor killer

* AEW announcing their Brodie Lee tribute show

* WWE's Brodie Lee tributes on RAW

* Keith Lee becoming number one contender to the RAW World title

* Alexa Bliss teasing she was torched

* The Miz getting the MITB contract back

Nick's interview with Jesse Collings. Featuring Collings discussing:

* NJPW's 2020 plans changing due to the pandemic

* NJPW crowning EVIL as the IWGP Champion early in 2021

* NJPW transitioning talent up and out of their roster

* Harold Meij stepping down as NJPW President

* Okada's 2020

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think is the frontrunner to win the WWE 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match

