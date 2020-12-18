Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW Dynamite seeing a big dip in viewership

* Reported controversy backstage in AEW around comments Jim Ross made

* WWE management reportedly getting the message with low RAW ratings

* Triple H creating an "NXT of NXT"

* Backstage news on Lars Sullivan on WWE TV

* Cameron Grimes undergoing surgery

* Ben Carter joining WWE NXT UK

Nick's interview with Jamie Iovine. Featuring Iovine discussing:

* His upbringing in the music business

* Meeting Hulk Hogan alongside Marky Mark as a child

* Working as part of WWE production for a year

* Why he decided to promote Prochella

* The need to save independent wrestling

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you would like to see Asuka team with at WWE TLC

