Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Vince McMahon sending some Superstars back to the WWE Performance Center

* Backstage news on WWE WrestleMania 37 card

* AEW Dynamite nearly topping a million viewers

* Snoop Dogg reportedly getting heat in WWE for upcoming AEW appearance

* Why Santana has been off AEW TV

* ROH pulling talent from Final Battle due to COVID-19 concerns

Nick's interview with former WWE referee Mike Chioda. Featuring Chioda discussing:

* Refereeing Hulk Hogan vs The Rock

* Joining AdFreeShows.com

* How the role of referee evolved while he was at WWE

* One of his favorite Vince McMahon memories

* His AEW status

* A possible referee wing of the WWE Hall of Fame

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you would like to see Roman Reigns square off against at WrestleMania

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.