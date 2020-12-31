Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW crowning Brodie Lee Jr. the "TNT Champion For Life"

* Brodie Lee Jr. hitting MJF with a kendo stick

* Erick Redbeard's AEW debut

* WWE NXT fallout

* Backstage news on Matt Riddle signing a new WWE contract

* Teddy Long appearing on RAW Legend's Night

Nick's latest interview with 20+ year veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring the two discussing:

* AEW's Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life

* How to move forward with The Dark Order

* Randy Orton torching The Fiend

* Who should win the men's 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

* Roman Reigns' as WWE Universal Champion

* How Vince McMahon interacts with referees

* His 2020 highlight and lowlight

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at if you think Erick Redbeard should stick around AEW

