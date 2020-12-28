Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The passing of Brodie Lee

* Pat McAfee being taken off WWE TV

* Big E winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Daniel Bryan confirming his WWE contract is coming up

* WWE presenting a Legends Night edition of WWE RAW

* Alexa Bliss teasing a new version of The Fiend

* WWE's reported interest in top Impact talent

You can watch Fred as part of Theality TV via Broadway on Demand. All episodes are FREE to watch until the end of December.

Nick's interview with Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young). Featuring Rosser discussing:

* His role in the new reality series Theality TV

* Adapting to working on stage as opposed to the ring

* Advice Vince McMahon gave him in WWE promo classes

* A trick he learned from Titus O'Neil to make more money in WWE

* Randy Orton supporting him after he came out

Nick's interview with Brodie Lee from September 2, 2020

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think is the frontrunner to win the men's 2021 WWE Royal Rumble match

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.