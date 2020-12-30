Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Brodie Lee's wife responding to conspiracy allegations

* Brodie Lee Jr. signing with AEW

* Brodie Lee securing the trademark to his name

* Sting and Bret Hart exchanging praise

* WWE Smackdown seeing huge viewership

* Plans for another Randy Orton - The Fiend gimmick match

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and Face 2 Face Wrestling Academy owner Richard Borger. Featuring the two discussing:

* Teddy Long's infamous Smackdown dance

* The COVID-19 precautions F2F put in place

* If Teddy will be involved with WWE Legends Night on RAW

* F2F alumni Jade Cargill signing with AEW

* Brodie Lee's passing

* Pro wrestling schools and promotions running during the pandemic

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what kind of gimmick match you think Randy Orton and The Fiend will/should battle in at WWE Royal Rumble

