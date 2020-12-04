Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Exclusive news regarding AEW - Impact - Don Callis

* Tony Khan revealing Wednesday Night War viewership

* Backstage news on AEW's interest in Tessa Blanchard

* Sting setting a new Pro Wrestling Tees' record

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. leaving MLW

* Billie Kay possibly getting a new role on WWE Smackdown

* The Great Khali helping Indian farmers

The full audio from the Paul "Triple H" Levesque WWE NXT: WarGames media call

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what AEW - Impact crossover match you would most like to see

