Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The Good Brothers teasing an AEW Dynamite appearance

* Cody and Brandi Rhodes announcing they are having a child

* Sting's latest AEW appearance

* Alundra Blayze's bizarre response to Britt Baker on Twitter

* Kyle O'Reilly as the new NXT #1 Contender to Finn Balor

* WWE announcing the first ever "Firefly Inferno Match"

Nick's interview with former Impact star and current free agent Jake Crist. Featuring Crist discussing:

* His Impact departure

* Being the victim of "Cancel Culture" fallout due to ties to Joey Ryan and his brother

* Not hearing from Impact for the last six-months of his contract

* Having to work during the pandemic

* Not getting paid by Impact for the last six months

* What he would like to do in 2021

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which show you enjoyed more last night: WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.