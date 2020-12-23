Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is here to host this holiday week review episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City's EJ Cameron joining Nick to look back at WWE No Way Out 2006. Including

WWE Cruiserweight Title Nine Way Match

Gregory Helms (c) vs. Kid Kash vs. Brian Kendrick vs. Super Crazy vs. Nunzio vs. Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Psicosis vs. Funaki vs. Paul London

John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall) vs. Lashley

Non Title Tag Team Match

Matt Hardy & Tatanka vs. WWE Tag Team Champion MNM (w/ Melina)

WWE United States Title Match

Booker T (w/ Sharmell) (c) vs. Chris Benoit

WrestleMania Main Event Spot On The Line Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Kurt Angle (c) vs. The Undertaker

