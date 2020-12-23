Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is here to host this holiday week review episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.
Today's episode features:
Second City's EJ Cameron joining Nick to look back at WWE No Way Out 2006. Including
WWE Cruiserweight Title Nine Way Match
Gregory Helms (c) vs. Kid Kash vs. Brian Kendrick vs. Super Crazy vs. Nunzio vs. Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Psicosis vs. Funaki vs. Paul London
John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall) vs. Lashley
Non Title Tag Team Match
Matt Hardy & Tatanka vs. WWE Tag Team Champion MNM (w/ Melina)
WWE United States Title Match
Booker T (w/ Sharmell) (c) vs. Chris Benoit
WrestleMania Main Event Spot On The Line Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match
Kurt Angle (c) vs. The Undertaker
