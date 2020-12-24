Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is here to host this holiday week review episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.
Today's episode features:
Justin LaBar joining Nick to look back at WWE WrestleMania X-7. Including
WWF Intercontinental Title Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. William Regal
Six Man Tag Team Match
Tazz & The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) (w/ Jacqueline) vs. The Right To Censor (Bull Buchanan, The Goodfather & Val Venis) (w/ Steven Richards)
WWF Hardcore Title Triple Threat Match
Raven (c) vs. Kane vs. The Big Show
WWF European Title Match
Test (c) vs. Eddie Guerrero (w/ Perry Saturn)
Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit
WWF World Women's Title Match
Ivory (c) vs. Chyna
Street Fight (w/ Special Referee Mick Foley)
Shane McMahon vs. Vince McMahon (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley)
WWF World Tag Team Title TLC Match
The Dudley Boyz (c) vs. Christian & Edge vs. The Hardy Boyz
Gimmick Battle Royal
Bushwhacker Luke vs. Earthquake vs. Duke Droese vs. The Gobbledy Gooker vs. The Goon vs. The One Man Gang vs. Kamala (w/ Harvey Wippleman) vs. Sgt. Slaughter vs. Doink vs. Michael Hayes vs. James E. Cornette vs. The Iron Sheik vs. Kim Chee vs. Tugboat vs. Bushwhacker Butch vs. Repo Man vs. Nikolai Volkoff vs. Hillbilly Jim vs. Brother Love
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
WWF World Heavyweight Title No Disqualification Match
The Rock (c) vs. Steve Austin
You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can listen to the full audio from today's holiday review special below, it can also be heard and seen via the embedded video player at the top of this post: