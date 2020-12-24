Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is here to host this holiday week review episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to look back at WWE WrestleMania X-7. Including

WWF Intercontinental Title Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. William Regal

Six Man Tag Team Match

Tazz & The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) (w/ Jacqueline) vs. The Right To Censor (Bull Buchanan, The Goodfather & Val Venis) (w/ Steven Richards)

WWF Hardcore Title Triple Threat Match

Raven (c) vs. Kane vs. The Big Show

WWF European Title Match

Test (c) vs. Eddie Guerrero (w/ Perry Saturn)

Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit

WWF World Women's Title Match

Ivory (c) vs. Chyna

Street Fight (w/ Special Referee Mick Foley)

Shane McMahon vs. Vince McMahon (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley)

WWF World Tag Team Title TLC Match

The Dudley Boyz (c) vs. Christian & Edge vs. The Hardy Boyz

Gimmick Battle Royal

Bushwhacker Luke vs. Earthquake vs. Duke Droese vs. The Gobbledy Gooker vs. The Goon vs. The One Man Gang vs. Kamala (w/ Harvey Wippleman) vs. Sgt. Slaughter vs. Doink vs. Michael Hayes vs. James E. Cornette vs. The Iron Sheik vs. Kim Chee vs. Tugboat vs. Bushwhacker Butch vs. Repo Man vs. Nikolai Volkoff vs. Hillbilly Jim vs. Brother Love

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

WWF World Heavyweight Title No Disqualification Match

The Rock (c) vs. Steve Austin

