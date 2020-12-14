Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.
Today's episode features:
Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:
* Keith Lee being sent back to the WWE PC for refinement
* Vince McMahon reportedly a "big supporter" of Riddle
* AEW Dynamite's quarter hour viewership
* The latest regarding Kenny Omega - Impact
* Backstage news on Impact talent not re-signing
* Fred Rosser revealing AEW turned him down... twice
Nick's interview with ROH's The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett). Featuring Taven and Bennett discussing:
* Their reunion in ROH
* How they were respectively booked in ROH and WWE the past few years
* Mike's ROH in-ring return
* Their "Grudge Match" at Final Battle against Vincent and Bateman
* Parenting
* Maria possibly re-joining The Kingdom on-screen
* Their ROH championship goals
The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which TLC weapon is your favorite: Table, Ladder or Chair
