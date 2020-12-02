Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Pat Patterson's passing

* Bruce Prichard's backstage WWE influence increasing

* Updates on Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas

* The return of the WWE Slammys

* Tony Khan "media call" notes

* UWN going dark

Nick's interview with AEW's Christopher Daniels. Featuring Daniels discussing:

* His work on the short film SWERVE

* Possible AEW comic books

* SCU's AEW journey the last two years

* What AEW goals he has left

* His backstage AEW influence

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which faction you think should be AEW Trios Champions if the belts are introduced next year

