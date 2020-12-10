Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* Sting calling out Darby Allin

* Brandi Rhodes throwing water in Shaq's face

* Kenny Omega - Don Callis rehashing their Impact promo

* AEW Dynamite's holiday schedule

* Karrion Kross' return to WWE NXT

* Backstage news on creative plans for Charlotte and Andrade

* Roman Reigns responding to Goldberg

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with MLW's Low Ki

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which show you enjoyed more last night: WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

