Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Sting reportedly wrestling for AEW

* Plans for the next AEW Dynamite show

* Impact seeing a huge bump in interest due to Kenny Omega

* Omega and Don Callis' Impact appearance

* Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone's Impact paid advertisement

* Goldberg teasing a match with Roman Reigns

* Mauro Ranallo's comments about his WWE release

Scott Fishman's interview with WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you would like to see Sting feud with and wrestle first in AEW

