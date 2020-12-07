Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT: WarGames results

* CM Punk praising Pat McAfee

* Trey Miguel and Tessa Blanchard's pro wrestling future

* Big E's new theme and entrance

* Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler returning to WWE TV

* Elias teasing a chance to his character

Nick's interview with ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster. Featuring Juster discussing:

* His long history in the pro wrestling business

* His relationship with Verne Gagne

* Transitioning to a corporate environment at WCW

* The Monday Night War

* What brought him to ROH

* ROH's scrapped 2020 plans

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which announced WWE TLC match you are most looking forward to

