Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW hitting record low viewership

* Backstage news on RAW creative

* Rumors Charlotte could return at WWE TLC

* Plans for Ricochet - RETRIBUTION to continue

* WWE creative naming their most underutilized talents

* Ric Flair spilling the beans on plans for a physical WWE Hall of Fame

* Exclusive news on Ethan Page's talks with major promotions

Scott Fishman's interview with WWE NXT's Raquel Gonzalez discussing:

* Her match with Rhea Ripley at Halloween Havoc

* Helping her team win at WarGames

* Recovering from injuries

* Her dynamic with Dakota Kai

* NXT plans for 20201

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you would like to see Sting feud with and wrestle first in AEW

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.