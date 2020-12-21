Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE TLC results

* Who is writing Roman Reigns' promos

* USA Network upset over low RAW ratings

* RETRIBUTION teasing Ricochet joining the group

* WWE exploring doing a Lucha Libre show

* Riddle's WWE contract

* WWE looking to trademark "The Collective"

* Maria Kanellis' ROH return

* Madison Rayne leaving pro wrestling

Nick's interview with Mance Warner. Featuring Mance discussing:

* His new "Mance-splaining" show on AdFreeShows.com

* Explaining pro wrestling to novices

* His MLW status

* Working with Jake Crist in IWA-MS

* A possible match with Sting in AEW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was Match Of The Night at WWE TLC

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.