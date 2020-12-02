On this week's episode of MLW Fusion, the company announced that Ross & Marshall Von Erich will defend their World Tag Team Championships against CONTRA Unit's most dangerous men, the World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch. The Von Erich brothers have held on to these titles for nearly 395 days, the longest any team has held the titles in MLW history.
Also announced for next week's show:
- Tom Lawlor's teammates Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku will join forces in tag action
- Lastly, the "Heavyweight Hustle" Calvin Tankman returns to action
