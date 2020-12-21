WWE issued a storyline injury update on Lana during Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

It was noted on commentary that Lana suffered a MCL injury to her left knee, and a non-displaced radial head fracture of her left elbow during last Monday's RAW attack by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

WWE has not announced when Lana will return from the storyline injury, but it's been reported that she is expected to be off TV for several weeks.

As noted, Charlotte Flair returned at TLC and replaced Lana as the mystery partner for RAW Women's Champion Asuka. They defeated Jax and Baszler to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

For those who missed it, Lana tweeted before TLC and wrote, "I have never worked harder in my life to improve at something. I'm genuinely heartbroken to be taken out of #WWETLC"

Stay tuned for more on Lana's status.