WWE announced a new video game-centric streaming series is set to debut on Tuesday, December 29, at 8 p.m. EST.

Known as the WWE Superstar Gaming Series, the show will air on both WWE social platforms as well as the free version of the WWE Network beginning next week. Advertised wrestlers for SGS include Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke. They will be joined by celebrities such as FaZe Adapt, Nick Eh 30, Lele Pons, Wale, and Greg Miller of Kinda Funny Games.

Miller will host the series alongside Xavier Woods, who is being advertised as a "special guest."

The first episode of SGS will see the aforementioned superstars and celebrities go head-to-head in an Among Us "Holiday Sus-Fest" and a WWE 2K Battlegrounds "Holiday Throwdown."

Leading up to the 8 p.m. debut, WWE will air a "Best of UpUpDownDown 2020 Marathon" on their social platforms, beginning at 3 p.m. EST.

This announcement comes months after Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported about WWE's third-party edict, a new regulation that forced WWE talent to stop working with outside platforms such as Twitch and Cameo. The edict was met with much criticism and controversy from within the company, and even led to a firing. Former WWE superstar Zelina Vega was released from her WWE contract due to being "extremely vocal" about maintaining her personal Twitch account. WWE officially closed their talents' Twitch accounts at the end of October.