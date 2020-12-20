Earlier this week, it was reported this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown would be a taped show due to the Christmas week.

WWE has now confirmed that, asking fans to register for a seat in the virtual crowd at the ThunderDome for a SmackDown taping on Tuesday, December 22.

As noted, the January 1 episode of SmackDown will be a live episode.

All RAW and NXT shows are expected to be live throughout the holidays. NXT is specifically gearing up for its New Year's Evil special on January 6, featuring NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly.