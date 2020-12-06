- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" Pre-show video for tonight. The pre-show features Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts and ESPN's Ariel Helwani on the panel. You can click here to join our live Takeover coverage.

- Tonight's big event will open up with the women's WarGames match. That match will see Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai) do battle with Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez).

- Johnny Gargano's custom ring gear will pay tribute to the NFL's Cleveland Browns at tonight's Takeover event as he faces off against Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff in a Triple Threat. The Browns defeated The Tennessee Titans 41-35 today.

"The @Browns handled their business today.. now it's my turn. Let's make it a clean sweep for Cleveland! #Browns #NXTTakeOver," he wrote on Twitter.

You can see Gargano's full tweet with photos below: