As reported earlier today, combat sports legend and Olympic silver medalist Danny Hodge passed away late last night at the age of 88. Hodge is well known for his accomplishments in amateur and professional wrestling and in boxing.

WWE released the following statement on Hodge's passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that Danny Hodge passed away today at age 88. Hodge will be remembered as a true trailblazer and the only man to ever win national titles in both wrestling and boxing. The Oklahoma native's highly decorated career included recognition as a three-time NCAA Champion, Olympic silver medalist, National Golden Gloves heavyweight champion, and eight-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. A consummate competitor in the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart referred to Hodge as "one of the greatest wrestlers in pro wrestling or amateur wrestling there's ever been." Hodge returned for two appearances on Raw in 2005 and 2012. Hodge's legacy lives on with The Dan Hodge Trophy, which is awarded yearly to the nation's top collegiate wrestler. Earlier today, William Regal reflected on Hodge's incredible career and friendship in a social media post. WWE extends its condolences to Hodge's family and friends.

Triple H also tweeted, "Legitimately one of the toughest guys in a boxing or wrestling ring, Danny Hodge was a mentor to many and a groundbreaking competitor. No apple stood a chance in his hands!! Rest In Peace, Danny."

WWE is saddened to learn that Danny Hodge passed away today at age 88. https://t.co/hKWUuiMZ7r — WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2020