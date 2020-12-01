WWE intends to book "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss as babyfaces in their feud against Randy Orton, according to Dave Meltzer on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that although Wyatt and Bliss haven't shown glimpses of being babyfaces on Monday Night Raw, WWE execs believe "Orton is the master heel" and that The Viper will slowly help his new rivals complete the turn over the next few weeks.

On last night's episode of Raw, Orton appeared on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa and said he has yet to be "formally introduced to The Fiend" but has a lot in common with Wyatt's alter ego. Orton also reminded the world that he burned down Wyatt's cabin a few years ago and now needs to find The Fiend's weakness and vulnerability, which he suspects is Alexa.

After the lights went out, The Fiend appeared in the ring but Bliss was seen in Orton's arms. The Fiend then begged for Orton to hand over Alexa back to him. Orton obliged but then quickly left the ring and said, "who's laughing now?" as the segment came to an end.

During that encounter on Raw, Orton definitely came across as more of the heelish persona.

Orton and Wyatt are rumored to face off at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view event.