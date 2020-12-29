WWE reportedly filmed several tributes to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper) before Monday's RAW went on the air.

As noted, last night's RAW opened with a graphic in memory of Lee, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 41, due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. RAW also featured tributes from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Tom Phillips, Alexa Bliss and Xavier Woods, plus a tribute on RAW Talk from The New Day. Despite these tributes, Impact star Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) took to Twitter after the show and called WWE out over their lack of attention to Lee's passing.

In an update, word now is that several tributes to Brodie were filmed on Monday before RAW hit the air, according to PWInsider.

There's no word on when or where the tributes will be used, but there are obviously some kind of official plans to pay tribute to Lee beyond the opening graphic last night.

Stay tuned for more.