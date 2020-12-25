WWE is reportedly interested in signing some of the top Impact Wrestling talents that will be free agents in the near future.

WWE officials have recently made overtures toward some of the top-level wrestlers in Impact to find out when their contracts expire, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on specific names that WWE is interested in from Impact. As we've noted, Ethan Page will see his Impact contract expire at the end of this year, and Jake Crist recently became a free agent.

You can click here for more on wrestler contracts. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and Jordynne Grace will both have contracts expiring in May 2021, while Kiera Hogan and others have deals coming up next year.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

