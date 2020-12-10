WWE reportedly has three big matches being planned for WrestleMania 37.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that while nothing is close to official or being concrete, the following three matches are being considered as the working idea:

* WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Keith Lee vs. Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Triple Threat for the WWE Title would mark Lee's WrestleMania debut.

We're still several months away from WrestleMania 37, but some of the build should begin in the next month or so. As noted before at this link, WWE resumed the Goldberg vs. Reigns feud earlier this week.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37.