- Above are the top 10 moments from the final WWE RAW of 2020.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has his new "Relentless" documentary now showing on Amazon Prime. You can find the documentary at this link and leave a review. If you don't have Amazon Prime, you can become a member for 30 days free right now.

The synopsis to "Relentless" reads:

"Diamond Dallas Page's journey to save his wrestling career transforms into a lifelong passion for helping others achieve their true potential."

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday before RAW to air on Thursday's WWE Main Event episode, which will be the final show of 2020 on New Year's Eve:

* Nikki Cross vs. Reckoning

* Angel Garza vs. Akira Tozawa

You can click here for spoilers from the tapings.

- The latest edition of WWE Pop Question features Superstars looking ahead to 2021 with their New Year's Resolutions. Seen below, the episode features Paul Heyman, Bayley, John Morrison, Bianca Belair, Cesaro, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Carmella, MVP, Lana, Kevin Owens, Billie Kay, Jey Uso, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.