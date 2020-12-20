WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first are WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Tom talks about injuries Lana suffered on RAW. Out next is RAW Women's Champion Asuka. The pyro hits as Asuka heads to the ring to wait for her mystery partner. The music hits and out comes Charlotte Flair making her big return to replace Lana. The crowd pops and Flair is all smiles. The champs are shocked.

Baszler and Asuka start things off, going to the mat and trading holds. Baszler with big kicks. Asuka ducks the third strike and delivers kicks of her own. Baszler catches one but they go back to the mat with counters. Baszler goes to stomp on the arm but Asuka escapes. Flair tags in for a pop. They tangle and Baszler and Flair have words. Jax tags in and argues with Flair. Jax takes it to the corner but misses a splash. Flair with a headlock. They collide with shoulders in the middle of the ring. Flair kicks Jax and applies a headlock, tagging in Asuka for a quick double team.

Asuka and Jax trade offense now. Asuka with the double knees. Jax grabs Asuka off the top and blocks a sunset flip. Jax with a headbutt. Jax sends Asuka shoulder-first into the ring post. Baszler tags in and they double team Asuka, focusing on the left arm. Baszler grounds Asuka and twists her arm around. Asuka tries to fight back but gets clotheslined then sent to the corner, and out into the barrier eventually. Jax and Baszler continue to dominate Asuka. Asuka and Baszler go at it. Asuka looks to capitalize but Baszler drops her for a 2 count.

Jax is legal now as Asuka goes to the floor to recover. Jax tries to send Asuka into the ring post but she slides out and hits a spinning back fist. Asuka continues fighting Jax off in the ring. Asuka goes to tag but Baszler pulls Flair off to the floor. Flair fights her off and tags in. Flair unloads on Jax with chops now as we see WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair watching in the back.

Flair with a running big boot to Jax's face. Baszler runs in but Flair stops her and launches her with a suplex. Flair kips up for a pop. Flair with a forearm to Jax in the corner, then a big stomp to the knee. Flair levels Jax for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Baszler tries to pull Jax to safety but Asuka cuts her off on the outside. Flair goes to the top and hits a huge moonsault to the floor, taking both champions down. Flair brings Jax back in the ring.

Jax kicks Flair's Figure Four attempt off. Jax scoops Flair for a Samoan Drop but she fights out. Jax doesn't see the tag but she hits Flair with the Samoan Drop. Asuka with a missile dropkick to Jax. Baszler tags in and goes at it with Asuka. Asuka fights off the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler resists the Asuka Lock and applies the Clutch. Flair tags in and sends Baszler down after a backbreaker and shot into the corner. Flair knocks Jax off with a big boot. Baszler rolls Flair for a 2 count. Flair with the Figure Four on Baszler now. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight but Jax breaks it up. Asuka drops Jax at ringside. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch on Flair. Flair turns it into a 2 count. Flair with Natural Selection to Baszler for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka

