Betting odds for the upcoming WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view have been released, per BetOnline.

All singles champions are favored to retain their titles. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sits at -600 against challenger AJ Styles, while Universal Champion Roman Reigns is overwhelming favored to retain over challenger Kevin Owens. Reigns currently sits at -2000 odds.

The odds get a little slimmer with the SmackDown Women's Title match, as champion Sasha Banks sits at -350 against challenger Carmella, who has the best odds of any challenger at +250.

Most intriguing comes the odds for the Women's Tag Titles match, as both champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax as well as challengers Asuka and Lana sit at -120. It will be interesting to see if those odds shift after Monday's go-home edition of RAW.

Speaking of RAW, Bray Wyatt is favored to beat rival Randy Orton by a slim margin. The Fiend sits at -300 odds, while the Legend Killer is not far behind at +200.

Also announced for the show is the New Day vs. the Hurt Business for the RAW Tag Team Titles, but odds have yet to come out for that match.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs is scheduled for Sunday, December 20, 2020.

You can see a list of TLC's betting odds below:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) (-600) vs. AJ Styles (+350)



Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (-2000) vs. Kevin Owens (+650)

SmackDown Women's Championship

Sasha Banks (c) (-350) vs. Carmella (+225)

Bray Wyatt (-300) vs. Randy Orton (+200)

Women's Tag Team Championship

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka & Lana (-120)