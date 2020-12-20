SmackDown Women's Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring and out first comes Carmella. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks is out next. Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions.

The bell hits and Banks charges but Carmella rolls to the floor to stall. Banks attacks as Carmella comes back in but she turns it around. Carmella taunts her while keeping her down. Banks ends up turning it around on the floor on the other side of the ring. Banks brings it back in for a 2 count. The trash talking continues as Carmella takes a shot at the face.

Carmella gets sent out but her sommelier Reginald catches her. Banks flies out but misses. The sommelier assists and Carmella drops Banks, then sends her into the steel steps. Carmella brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Carmella stomps away in the corner while Banks is down now. Carmella with a quick Bronco Buster for a 2 count. Carmella grounds Banks in the middle of the ring and talks trash but the crowd tries to rally. Banks rams Carmella back into the turnbuckles to break it. Banks with a Meteora in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Carmella avoids a Backstabber on the apron, then slams Banks by her hair on the edge of the apron. Banks falls to the floor. Carmella keeps control and brings it back in for a 2 count. Carmella goes right into a submission with her knee into Banks' back. Banks finally gets an opening with a backbreaker. Banks looks to attack but drops Carmella with a big kick. Banks with knees in the corner and a suplex. Banks holds it for the Three Amigos tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Banks drags Carmella over and then goes to the top. Banks goes up and hits the Frogsplash for a 2 count. Banks can't believe Carmella kicked out. Banks with some trash talking now. She grabs from behind but Carmella rams her back into the corner. Carmella beats Banks down with back elbows. Carmella walks right into a big shot to the jaw. Banks leaps off the top but has to roll through. They tangle and Carmella spikes Banks hard into the mat face-first with a Facebuster. Banks still kicks out at 2. Banks kicks out of another quick pin attempt, and another. Carmella can't believe it.

Carmella sends Banks into the middle turnbuckle and then uses the ropes for the submission as the referee counts to 5. Carmella gets slapped in the face while Banks is down. Carmella responds with a flurry of strikes. Carmella with a superkick while standing on the floor. She comes back in for the pin but Banks grabs the bottom rope to break it. Banks sends Carmella face-first into the turnbuckles off a counter. Carmella rolls her for a 2 count. Banks with another shot into the turnbuckles. Banks looks for a big move from the top but Carmella fights back. Carmella climbs up and hits the Frankensteiner but Banks turns it into a roll-up for 2. Carmella rolls Banks for 2 now. Banks with the back slide for a close 2 count. They try each other with more pin attempts in the middle of the ring. Carmella with the Code of Silence submission now.

Banks counters and goes for the Bank Statement. Carmella goes into a double Chicken Wing. Banks forces Carmella to break. Carmella is frustrated as Banks tries to recover in the corner. Carmella misses a Bronco Buster as Banks moves. Banks goes on and applies the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring now. Reginald interferes again, pulling Carmella out of the ring to safety as fans boo. Banks leaps off the apron with a Meteora to Reginald. Banks turns around to a superkick from Carmella, and another. Carmella brings it back into the ring but Banks kicks out at 2. Carmella can't believe it.

Carmella yells in Banks' face now, then starts slapping and pounding on her out of frustration. Banks blocks the Facebuster and applies the Bank Statement. Carmella taps out this time.

Winner: Sasha Banks

