Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

We go to the ring and Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Out first comes Daniel Bryan for tonight's eight-man match. Otis and Chad Gable are out next. Out next comes Big E with his chalk entrance. King Baron Corbin is out first for his team, accompanied by The Knights of The Lone Wolf - Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. Cesaro is out next, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura. They head to the ring together. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is out last.

Corbin finally starts off with Big E after some trash talking with Sami. They go to the corner and break. Big E rocks Corbin with an elbow but Corbin clotheslines him. Big E ends up slamming Corbin with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cesaro and Gable tag in now. They go to the mat and trade holds. Cesaro with a right hand. Cesaro catches Gable in mid-move but Gable keeps fighting, tossing him with arm drags. Bryan tags in as Gable holds Cesaro's arm. Bryan comes off the middle rope with an ax handle.

Bryan works Cesaro into the corner now. Bryan with kicks and more focus on the arm. Cesaro tangles with Bryan but Bryan runs and clotheslines him. Cesaro catches a kick. Bryan rolls a submission off and they get back to their feet. Cesaro takes Bryan against the ropes and Nakamura kicks him in the back of the head. Nakamura and Cesaro with some double teaming on Bryan now. Nakamura comes in for a 2 count.

Zayn tags himself in and takes over on Bryan. Sami drops Bryan and taunts the others. Sami keeps talking trash and takes Bryan to the corner. Corbin tags in and decks Bryan while Sami holds him. Corbin works Bryan around and has words with Otis. Corbin ties Bryan in the ropes and works him over. Sami comes in and Big E tries to stop him but he's backed out. Sami sends Bryan to the corner and Corbin tags right back in. Corbin takes Bryan to the top for a superplex but Bryan headbutts him to the mat and hits a missile dropkick.

Sami runs over and pulls Big E off the apron. Big E chases him but he hops over the barrier and retreats. Big E turn around to a shot from Cesaro. Gable takes Cesaro down. Nakamura and Otis tag in and go at it in the ring. Otis with a splash in the corner to Nakamura. More back and forth now. Gable gets involved but Nakamura ends up dropping them both with big kicks. Cesaro tags in and they hit the big double team kick from the corner and powerbomb. Otis breaks up Cesaro's pin. Otis sends Nakamura to the floor. Corbin with a Spinebuster to Otis. Bryan with a running knee to Corbin. Cesaro with a huge uppercut to Bryan. Gable rolls Cesaro and then turns it into a big German suplex.

Sami had been hiding but now he's on the apron to tag in. Gable counters the Blue Thunderbomb and tags in Big E. Sami has no one to tag. Big E grabs Sami but he slides out and hits a big boot. Big E blocks the Helluva Kick with a big Uranage. Big E scoops Sami and hits the Big Ending in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, Chad Gable

