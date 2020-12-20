TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring and see the area filled with tables, ladders and chairs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is out first with Paul Heyman. Reigns poses on the ramp as the pyro goes off. Reigns enters the ring and more pyro goes off. He hands the title belt to the referee and it's raised above the ring.

Owens suddenly attacks Reigns as the belt is being raised up. Owens destroys Reigns and sends him to the corner. Owens with a big corner cannonball. Owens brings it to the floor and launches Reigns into the barrier, then delivers another cannonball as fans continue to go wild for him. Owens drops Reigns on the floor again, then hits a big Frogsplash off the apron. Reigns gasps for air.

Owens comes back in but here comes Jey Uso to attack. Owens is ready for hm. The steel ring steps and a chair come into play at ringside. Owens with chair shots to Jey to take him out. Owens with another chair shot to Reigns while he's down. Jey attacks Owens again but a big chair shot to his foot mid-superkick sends him down. Owens with more chair shots to Jey. Owens places the chair over Jey's ankle and stomps on it, taking him out.

Owens keeps control until Reigns nails a big Drive By on the apron. Reigns takes the top off the announce table and drives it into Owens while he's down. We see Jey being helped to the back by officials. Reigns brings half of the steps over and drives them in Owens' face, twice. Reigns then drives the steps into Owens several times while he's down. There's chaos all over the ringside area and Heyman is still shocked at the brutality.

They bring it in and Reigns drives a mini-ladder into Owens. Owens tries to fight back but Reigns keeps driving the ladder into him, even when he's down. Reigns brings chairs in and keeps using them. Owens tries to swing a chair while he's down but Reigns drives more chair shots down into him. Owens gets to his feet and they trade shots. Reigns can't scoop Owens on his shoulders as Owens keeps fighting. Reigns blocks Owens and back-drops him onto two chairs facing each other. Reigns tosses Owens back to the floor.

Reigns positions a ladder and starts climbing but Owens takes him back down with chair shots. Owens stands a chair up and slams Reigns onto it with a Fisherman's suplex. Reigns rolls around in pain and Heyman can't believe it. Owens talks some trash as fans cheer. Owens climbs for the title now and makes it to the top. Jey runs back in and pulls Owens off. Owens fights back but here comes Reigns with a Superman Punch. Uso stands a table up at ringside and slides another in to Reigns. Reigns has a tall ladder pushed over in a corner. Reigns pulls the legs of a table out and leans that table up in another corner.

Jey is in the ring now. Reigns sends Owens into a kick from Uso but Owens fights them both off. Owens with a superkick to Uso and a Stunner to Reigns. Reigns and Uso both roll to the floor on their backs. Owens slowly positions a ladder under the title as he's hurting. Uso pulls Owens to the floor and fights him but Owens gets the upperhand. Owens puts Uso through the announce table with a big Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens buries Uso under a bunch of debris.

Owens comes back in and goes for the title. He touches the title but Reigns runs in and stops him. Reigns climbs up while trading shots. Reigns pulls Owens off the ladder and keeps punching. Reigns catches a superkick and powerbombs Owens onto the mini-ladder that was laying into the corner. Reigns then lifts Owens and slams him on the ladder again. They both end up on the floor, Owens on his back. Owens chokeslams Owens through a table that has two chairs on top of it.

Reigns continues to dominate at ringside. Reigns puts Owens through another table with a big Samoan Drop. Reigns takes his time in coming back into the ring. Reigns climbs up for the title but here comes Owens, barely able to stand and barely able to hold onto the ladder with one arm. Reigns laughs at Owens and can't believe that he's still fighting. Reigns comes down off the ladder and talks some trash, smacking Owens around. Owens with a big slap to the face. Reigns responds by nailing an aggressive Spear through a table that was leaning in the apron. Owens is out, Reigns is down clutching his shoulder.

Owens rolls away from the table debris in the corner, falling out to the floor at ringside. Reigns goes out and delivers a big Spear but Owens moves and Reigns crashes through the barrier. Owens goes back in and starts pulling himself up the ladder. Reigns pulls him down and sends him into the ladder, knocking it over into the ropes. Owens nails two superkicks to stun Reigns. Owens goes for a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Reigns hits a Superman Punch on the way down. Owens tries again and this time puts Reigns through a table with the Pop-Up Powerbomb. Reigns stumbles out to the floor.

Owens climbs for the title but here comes Uso. Owens fights him and takes him out with a Stunner. Owens climbs back up and has his fingers on the title but here comes Reigns. Reigns with a low blow. Reigns with the Guillotine on top of the ladder now as fans boo. Reigns lets go and Owens falls to the mat. Reigns finally retrieves the title to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

