- Above is the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. The Kickoff panel features Charly Caruso and Peter Rosenberg with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jeff Jarrett.

The Kickoff will also feature eight-man action with Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

- Lana took to Twitter this evening and said she's heartbroken to be taken off tonight's TLC pay-per-view. She was set to team with RAW Women's Champion Asuka to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

"I have never worked harder in my life to improve at something. I'm genuinely heartbroken to be taken out of #WWETLC," Lana wrote.

As noted, WWE did an injury angle on last week's RAW to pull Lana from tonight's title match. You can click here for a possible spoiler on Asuka's new partner.

Below is Lana's full tweet: