Firefly Inferno Match: Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

We go back to the arena and Mike Rome is in the ring with the rules. The only way to win the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match is to light any part of your opponent on fire. Out first comes Randy Orton wearing street clothes. Orton hits the corner to pose as the pyro goes off. The Firefly Fun House music starts up next. We see Orton waiting in the ring as the virtual crowd starts to shut down. The lights now go down and the arena is black. The red lights come up as the unique entrance of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt begins. The Fiend heads to the ring with his head lantern as Orton seethes in the ring.

The bell rings and the lights come back up as they stare each other down. Fiend plays games with Orton and laughs at him to start. Orton keeps punching but Fiend just laughs. Fiend blocks the RKO and goes to work on Orton, beating him down and unloading in the corner. Fiend with a headbutt and more offense. Orton blocks Sister Abigail and nails a dropkick.

Fiend takes back control and rakes Orton's face over the top rope. They run the ropes and Fiend launches himself for the crossbody. Orton fights out of Sister Abigail again, turning it into a backbreaker. They go on and the flames start shooting up from the ringside area. The Firefly Inferno has begun.

They go to the floor as Fiend continues to dominate Orton. There are also flames all around the other side of the barrier. Fiend tries to put Orton in the flames but he fights him off. Fiend drops Orton at ringside and the flames shoot up. Fiend grabs a strap and starts whipping Orton with it at ringside. Fiend catches the strap on fire now as fans pop. He charges and swings but Orton moves. Orton fights Fiend off and tries to burn him with flames that are next to the announce table. Fiend blocks it and sends him into the ring post.

Fiend grabs a pick axe from under the ring and swings it but Orton dodges it. Fiend goes back to work on Orton and sends him into the ring post. Fiend brings the Wyatt rocking chair over and douses it in gasoline. He then pours a trail of gas from the chair to Orton. Fiend tries to toss Orton into barrier flames and then sends him into the steel steps again. Fiend places Orton in the rocking chair now. Fiend walks over to the gasoline trail and pulls out a lighter. He lights the trail and it leads to the chair but Orton jumps out of the chair before it can ignite him. Fiend just laughs.

Orton attacks with half of the steel steps and then the axe handle. Orton drives the steps into Fiend's face again, and again as flames shoot up from the barrier. Orton pulls out a chain and wraps it around his fist, punishing Fiend with it. Orton wraps the chain around Fiend's neck and tries to push him into the flames but Fiend escapes. Fiend returns to the ring and Orton follows with the chain. Fiend drops him in the middle of the ring with a big Uranage.

Fiend approaches Orton and snaps his neck. Fiend tosses Orton back to the floor. Fiend lights the axe handle on fire and swings it but Orton avoids it and decks Fiend. Orton with the draping DDT from the apron to the floor. Orton pounds the ground to signal for the RKO. Fiend slowly gets up. Fiend blocks the RKO and applies the Mandible Claw.

Fiend tries to push Orton back into the flames. Orton turns it around and tries to push Fiend in the flames. Fiend's jacket catches on fire, as do his pants. Orton returns to the ring as Fiend is on fire at ringside.

Winner: Randy Orton

