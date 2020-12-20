RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Hurt Business vs. The New Day

We go back to the ring and out comes The Hurt Business - Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin with MVP. RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day are quickly interviewed by Sarah Schreiber in the back and they are ready to go. We go back to the arena and The Hurt Business looks on as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit the ring.

The Hurt Business huddles after the bail but Cedric immediately charges and Kofi levels him with a right hand for a quick pin. Woods tags in and hits a flying leg drop to Cedric for another early pin attempt. MVP is yelling from ringside. Kofi tags back in and nails a crossbody for another close but early 2 count. Woods tags back in as The New Day double teams Cedric again. Woods with a big slam to drop Cedric on his head. Shelton runs in to break the pin up. Cedric kicks Wood away and in comes Shelton.

Shelton levels Woods with a clothesline. Shelton with a suplex for a quick pin attempt. MVP offers Cedric some water at ringside as he tries to recover on the floor. Benjamin with a big Spinebuster to Woods for a 2 count. Woods and Shelton run the ropes. Woods hits a big forearm. Woods drops Shelton into the ropes and leaps on his back, kicking Cedric on the floor. Kofi tagged in and hits a missile dropkick to Benjamin for a 2 count. Woods and Cedric fight on the outside. Kofi joins in. Woods tags in and levels Shelton with a dropkick for a 2 count. Woods chops Shelton but Shelton turns it around in the corner. Shelton launches Woods into the bottom turnbuckle.

Cedric kicks Woods from the apron and brings it back in for 2. Cedric grounds Woods now. Shelton tags back in and takes over on Woods, working on his arm and shoulder. Cedric tags in and takes over on Woods. Cedric goes for the Neuralyzer but Woods kicks him in mid-air. Kofi tags in and unloads on Shelton as he comes in. Kofi with a dropkick as fans rally. Kofi with a big right hand to keep Shelton down. Kofi kicks Cedric off the apron to the floor. Kofi goes for a Boom Drop but Shelton catches him and holds him. Cedric tags in and goes to the top. Cedric leaps to knock Kofi off Shelton's shoulders but Kofi escapes. Kofi goes on and hits SOS on Cedric for a close 2 count.

MVP is frustrated at ringside. Cedric avoids a Trouble In Paradise and they tangle. Cedric with a big knee strike and a Brainbuster for a close 2 count as Woods breaks it up. Shelton comes in and fights with Woods. Shelton with a big boot. Cedric with the Neuralyzer to Woods. Benjamin with a Paydirt to Woods, sending him to the floor. MVP barks orders as Shelton tags back in. Kofi blocks an Olympic Slam and dropkicks Shelton. Kofi kicks Cedric off the apron. Shelton runs into a kick from Kofi in the corner.

Kofi goes to the top but Shelton rocks him and climbs up. Kofi and Shelton tangle. Benjamin runs back up and hits a big superplex. Benjamin waits for Kofi to get up so he can put him away. Cedric tags himself in, runs over and drops Kofi with a Lumbar Check for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The Hurt Business

