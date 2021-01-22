WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole took to social media tonight to remind fans that 2021 is the Undisputed Era’s year to “reign supreme.”

Cole tweeted, “2021 promise. No matter what, #UndisputedERA reigns supreme. #AdamColeBayBay”

As noted earlier, the former NXT Champion made it clear that NXT was the main roster. Cole made his NXT debut on August 19, 2017, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Cole and Roderick Strong are currently part of this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

In the first round of the Tag Team Classic, they defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango).