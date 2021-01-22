AEW has announced Chris Jericho & MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Earlier tonight, MJF took to Twitter to comment about the upcoming match.

MJF tweeted, “Lmao. Gonna make Griff garrison my b–tch… Again.”

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s AEW Dynamite:

* Chris Jericho & MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes will respond to recent comments from NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal