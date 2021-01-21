– Above is tonight’s AEW Dynamite post-show featuring Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts about tonight’s show and answering questions from fans.

– In the main event of tonight’s Dynamite, the Inner Circle had a triple threat tag team match to decide who would be the official tag team of the group. MJF and Chris Jericho ended up defeating the teams of Santana / Ortiz and Jake Hager / Sammy Guevara with MJF pinning Guevara. Jericho and MJF will now continue towards to the AEW World Tag Team Titles, currently held by The Young Bucks.

– AEW announced the Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament to determine the next number one contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. The tournament will be “coming soon” and no entrants have yet been announced.