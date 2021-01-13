A.J. Kirsch revealed tonight in a series of tweets that he's no longer with Major League Wrestling. The announcement was followed by his appearance on tonight's AEW Dark as his character "Broseph" Joe Brody.

He shared that as of January 1, 2021, he has not been under contract with MLW. He also thanked Court Bauer and Rich Bocchini for being so welcoming. Kirsch had been part of MLW's broadcast team since 2019.

He retweeted a photo of his AEW Dark appearance and wrote, "Welp...I guess now's a good time to mention that as of January 1st, I was/am no longer under contract with @MLW I'm so grateful to @courtbauer & @MSL for welcoming me like I'd been there for years, but no one went above and beyond like @RichBocchini."

Kirsch added, "@RichBocchini took it upon himself to teach me the ins & outs of calling wrestling for TV & perhaps more importantly, pointed out the things I knew but didn't know it. To any aspiring pro wrestling broadcasters: if you get the chance to learn from Rich, make it happen! @MLW is truly something special, from the presentation of the product to the locker room to the production staff. It was a joy, both professionally and personally, to be a part of the #RiseOfTheRenegades #MLW was a huge step for me. Here's to the next one."

It is interesting to note that A.J. Kirsch was a contestant in the 2011 WWE Tough Enough. He was also The Rock's "Rock the Promo" champion in 2016 and was the voice of the WWE 2K19 MyCareer character Buzz.

