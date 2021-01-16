It was announced yesterday that Alex Shelley would be replaced by Moose in tonight's match at Impact Hard to Kill. Shelley was originally scheduled to team with Impact World Champion Rich Swann and Chris Sabin against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Impact Wrestling initially said Shelley was unable to travel due to unavoidable circumstances. Today, Shelley posted a video confirming he wouldn't be at the PPV, and it wasn't because of COVID-19 health concerns.

"There are certain things in life that are just out of our control, and unfortunately, my ability to compete at Hard to Kill has been dropped into that bucket," Shelley said. "So, on that note — I owe an apology to Chris Sabin. I owe an apology to Rich Swann. I owe one to the fans, and I owe a receipt to The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega. I don't like getting beat up by you, but I've accepted that that's happened multiple times, and I was looking forward to returning the favor. You'll get that in the mail, you'll keep the yellow copy.

"I assure everyone out there, I don't have COVID. I am not orthopedically injured, but in the interest in safety, my situation is a very complex one. I put that first, as does Impact management, and they are doing the most in terms of precautions to make sure nobody is at risk at Hard to Kill or going forward. However, as a transient figure in pro wrestling, I promise you that no matter what I'll be back in Impact. You can count on that."

Hard to Kill streams on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV. You can check out the final card here.

