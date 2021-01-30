Alexa Bliss is dealing with an obsessed fan who has been harassing her and her fiancé, singer Ryan Cabrera on Twitter.

The fan has been tweeting that Ryan Cabrera is “married” and that he is “just trying to protect Alexa.” The fan also went as far as to say that Alexa was being threatened into marriage.

He wrote, “I’m being honest with you ok I’ve shown you pictures of his wife she has been looking for him he has been lying to you. OH yes and you forced her to marry you by threatening her and her family your the bad guy I’m the good guy who will do anything for Lexi cause I put her first you only put yourself first.”

In another tweet, he ended it with, “I do love you.”

The fan tweeted, “And I do know you better than you think like your allergic to strawberries you love to sing and dance you love video games you love coffee pastries your mom’s name is Angela Kaufman your dad’s name is Bob Kaufman I know these things cause I do love you.”

Alexa has replied several times to the tweets with how he doesn’t know her and to stop making multiple accounts to harass her and Ryan.

She wrote, “Sir, once again for the one millionth time. You do not know me. I do not know you. We have never spoken & we have never met. Stop making multiple accounts every time I block you, and stop harassing my fiancé. I really don’t know how many more times I can say this. Please MoveOn.”

In one of his many replies to her, the obsessive fan wrote, “I’m not doing anything wrong ok I’m trying to protect from Ryan cause I know what he has done and as for everyone else that is following Lexi mind your own business I’m only protecting her from Ryan he is the bad not me and everything I have said is true about.”

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got engaged last year in November.

Sir, once again for the one millionth time. You do not know me. I do not know you. We have never spoken & we have never met. Stop making multiple accounts every time I block you, and stop harassing my fiancé. I really don’t know how many more times I can say this. Please MoveOn — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2021

@AlexaBliss_WWE how come your looking at me like I’m the bad guy when I’ve been telling the truth about Ryan and no I haven’t been harassing Ryan I’ve been telling him to tell you the truth about himself — Robert (@Robert94543592) January 30, 2021