Apollo Crews spoke with Matthew Aguilar of ComicBook.com about wanting to focus on his promo work in 2021.

In the ring, Crews is able to put on a fantastic match with just about anyone in the business, but when it comes talking on the mic — that's an area the WWE Superstar is looking to improve on in the new year.

"I feel like with the promos and stuff like that, that is something that I've been working on very hard. I want to be more entertaining," Crews said. "I don't want to just be this guy who comes in the ring with some nice pair of tights and does some cool moves. You know what I mean? I feel like that entertainment part is a huge part of this business and it's a huge part of having people, fans. Or, it helps with fans being able to relate to you.

"That's what people really gravitate towards, is when they see who you are as a character. So I feel like that's something that is very important for me to work on and for me to build a bigger fan base and for people to want to see me do better. That character work is so, so important, and that's something that I've been actually focusing on a lot. That's one thing that I'd love to be able to show more in 2021, is that side.

"That's one of the things that I realized later where at first it was like, 'Okay, I need to be disciplined in the ring. It's in the ring, in the ring, in the ring.' And then I realized, 'Okay, that is not something that I should worry about too much. I need to worry about this other part of it, the entertainment part and show people who I am as a character. So that to me is important this year, to be able to get out there."

Crews went up against, and lost to, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E on last night's SmackDown.