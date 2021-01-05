The decision to go ahead with Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the upcoming Royal Rumble event was made on Saturday, according to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that the match was penciled in as the new main event for WWE's first PPV of 2021 a few days before Goldberg confronted McIntyre on Monday Night RAW. After McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship against Keith Lee, Goldberg came out and accused McIntyre of not respecting the WWE legends who came before him. He then challenged McIntyre to a title match at the Royal Rumble.

The Observer added that Goldberg showing up on RAW "wasn't a swerve" or a last-minute call because WWE brass decided over the weekend that they had "nobody ready" to face McIntyre at Royal Rumble and felt Goldberg was the best choice.

Goldberg had previously called out Roman Reigns and there were rumors of them facing off at WrestleMania 37. There's no word yet on if WWE plans to go ahead with Goldberg vs. Reigns. Goldberg reportedly has two matches per year on his WWE contract which runs through 2023.