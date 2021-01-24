WWE Superstar Spectacle streams on the WWE Network this Tuesday at 9:30 am ET, as well as Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

The show is intended to be a “debut show” and a presentation for a special holiday in India, according to PWInsider. Superstar Spectacle was taped in the WWE Thunderdome with Triple H in charge of production and most of the same team who handles NXT and NXT UK.

The report noted many of the NXT talents from India were involved in their first “real” wrestling match, and overall those producing the event were happy with the results. Originally, the plan was to tape over a number of days to give the younger Superstars a bit of a safety net in case re-shoots were needed. WWE instead did the show live to tape, somewhat similar to just broadcasting a live event.

Below is the scheduled lineup:

* The New Day’s Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E hosted a special Bhangra dance performance with The Street Profits

* NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj

* King Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky

* AJ Styles vs. Jeet Rama

* Sareena Sandhu and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Natalya

* Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Triple H, and more

If you would like to read spoilers for the event, they can be seen here.