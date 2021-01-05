ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido has officially re-signed with Ring of Honor

ROH announced today that the Mexican star has signed a new contract. There is no word on how long the contract is for, but we will keep you updated.

Bandido first signed with ROH in 2018. He currently holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Flamita and Rey Horus, but has not competed since February due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Bandido's new contract comes one day after ROH re-signed Mark Haskins, and parted ways with Marty Scurll.

ROH noted that Bandido and Haskins re-signing with the company exemplifies their commitment to securing the best wrestlers on the planet.

Stay tuned for more.