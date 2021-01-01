Nearly everyone can't wait to put 2020 behind them and that includes bettors as well. We still have a few days left in the year, but bettors are already looking towards the pro wrestling landscape and how 2021 will end up.

BetOnline has compiled the odds of who will hold the four major WWE championships at the end of next year. These include the Universal Championship, WWE Championship, Raw Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Obviously much can change between now and a year from now – including the brands that Superstars will be a part of. But these odds take into account the current brand a Superstar resides on – or if they are a free agent – which brand they would likely end up on, and thus, compete for that brand's title.

For Raw's WWE Championship, the favorite is the current champion in Drew McIntyre who has 2/1 odds which means you would get a $2 profit for every $1 you bet on McIntyre to be champion by the end of 2021. McIntyre's closest competition is the man he originally won the WWE Championship from in Brock Lesnar at 3/1. Lesnar is not currently signed to WWE but he could always return if the right opportunity, and the right amount of money, is offered to him.

Rounding out the top five are AJ Styles (4/1), The Fiend (5/1) and Keith Lee (6/1). Lee is the only Superstar among the top five favorites who has never held the WWE Championship before as he's yet to win any WWE title since joining the main roster.

For SmackDown's Universal Championship, it's a similar story as the WWE Championship as the current champion, Roman Reigns, is the favorite to be champion at the end of 2021. His odds are 2/5 which makes him even more of a favorite than McIntyre. For Reigns' odds, if you bet $5 then you would get a $2 profit so BetOnline is banking on The Tribal Chief still being the face of SmackDown a year from now.

The rest of the top five are Big E (4/1), Seth Rollins (5/1), Kevin Owens (10/1) and Daniel Bryan (16/1). It's interesting that Bryan's odds place him fifth in the Universal Championship pecking order while Bobby Lashley has the same odds for the WWE Championship, yet he ranks 10th among Raw Superstars.

On the women's side, new mom Becky Lynch is the 2/1 favorite to be Raw Women's Champion at the end of 2021. Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter on December 4 and Dave Meltzer says Lynch could be back in action as early as WrestleMania 37.

Close behind Lynch is Charlotte Flair at 3/1 followed by Alexa Bliss and Asuka both at 4/1. Asuka is the current Raw Women's Champion and she was also the won that Lynch forfeited the title to in May after Lynch stepped away due to her pregnancy. Rounding out the top five is Shayna Baszler at 6/1 and she's the only one in the top five who has yet to hold the Raw Women's Title.

On the SmackDown side, current SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks, is the favorite to possess the belt a year from now at 3/2 odds. Close behind her is Bianca Belair at 5/2 and BetOnline also pegs Belair as the favorite to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bayley comes in at third with 3/1 odds and then there's a big drop-off from Bayley at No. 3 to Carmella at No. 4. She has 8/1 odds and then there's an even bigger drop-off to No. 5 which is a tie between Riott Squad teammates, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, each at 20/1.

You can see the complete odds courtesy of BetOnline below:

Universal Champion at the End of 2021

Roman Reigns - 2/5

Big E - 4/1

Seth Rollins - 5/1

Kevin Owens - 10/1

Daniel Bryan - 16/1

Otis - 20/1

The Rock - 20/1

Jey Uso - 25/1

King Corbin - 25/1

Lars Sullivan - 25/1

Aleister Black - 33/1

Murphy - 33/1

Sami Zayn - 33/1



WWE Champion at the End of 2021

Drew McIntyre - 2/1

Brock Lesnar - 3/1

AJ Styles - 4/1

The Fiend - 5/1

Keith Lee - 6/1

Edge - 8/1

Braun Strowman - 12/1

Randy Orton - 12/1

Riddle - 14/1

Bobby Lashley - 16/1

Samoa Joe - 20/1

Jeff Hardy - 25/1

Elias - 33/1

Shane McMahon - 100/1

Vince McMahon - 100/1



Raw Women's Champion at the End of 2021

Becky Lynch - 2/1

Charlotte Flair - 3/1

Alexa Bliss - 4/1

Asuka - 4/1

Shayna Baszler - 6/1

Lacey Evans - 16/1

Mandy Rose 16/1

Nia Jax - 20/1

Peyton Royce - 20/1

Dana Brooke - 25/1

Lana - 25/1

Naomi - 25/1

Nikki Cross - 25/1

Stephanie McMahon - 50/1



Smackdown Women's Champion at the End of 2021

Sasha Banks - 3/2

Bianca Belair - 5/2

Bayley - 3/1

Carmella - 8/1

Liv Morgan - 20/1

Ruby Riott - 20/1

Billie Kay - 25/1

Mickie James - 33/1

Natalya - 33/1

Tamina - 33/1