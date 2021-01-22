During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E spoke about his chances of headlining WrestleMania this year and why he would potentially be overlooked for a part-timer to face Roman Reigns in the main event.

Big E was candid in admitting that the only way he can get an opportunity to face Reigns is if WWE brass is unable to find “big money” Superstars to take the coveted spot of facing The Tribal Chief at the biggest show of the year

“You know (sic) how it is,” admitted Big E [h/t/ 411Mania]. “They’re going to go through a list of part-timers — big names and big money guys who work once a year. They’re gonna go through that list and if they can’t get all those guys booked for that Roman spot for WrestleMania, then it’s kind of like, ‘Now who do we look to who works here on a weekly basis who has actually been grinding and now maybe we give them an opportunity [laughing]?”

While stressing that he wants to “earn” his spot as a main eventer and not “jump through all the hoops,” Big E said he will deliver to the best of his ability regardless of where he’s placed on the card.

“My goal is, you get what you’re given, and you make the best of it….you tell me the time, you tell me the segment, you tell me the direction, and I’m gonna give you the best I’ve got.”

Big E is currently one of the odds-on favorites to win the men’s Royal Rumble match next Sunday and face Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania in April. Daniel Bryan and Bill Goldberg have also been rumored as a potential opponents for Reigns.