It seems like WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus might be one of the participants in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match this Sunday.

A night before the big event, SmackDown star Natalya shared picture posing alongside Stratus on her Instagram story. Natalya wrote, “Can’t wait for this Sunday!” while tagging Stratus.

Natalya was quick to delete the post after possibly spoiling Stratus’ surprise return.

Stratus entered at #30 in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match back in 2018. She did not participate the previous two years. Stratus last wrestled at SummerSlam 2019, where she lost a singles bout to Charlotte Flair.

As noted, Natalya defeated Tamina in Saturday’s WWE Backstage special on FS1 to earn the coveted #30 spot. According to the latest WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Betting Odds, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss are the odds-on favorites to win the fourth annual women’s Rumble match.

See below for the screengrab of Natalya’s post: