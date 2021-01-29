Royal Rumble is just a few days away and only three matches have been set in addition to the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The latest odds courtesy of BetOnline have been released for those three matches as well as the odds for the two Rumble matches.

For the Women’s Tag Titles match between champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, BetOnline sees it being a short title reign for the Asuka-Charlotte pair. They are the underdog at +150 which means if you bet $100 on them, you would win $150. Jax and Baszler are the favorites to regain the titles – which they lost at TLC – as the duo is -200 which means you have to bet $200 in order to win $100. Asuka and Charlotte losing the belts does make sense as it would allow them to pursue more singles action especially since Asuka is the current Raw Women’s Champion.

For the Last Man Standing match for the Universal Championship, BetOnline sees Drew McIntyre (-300) as the favorite vs. the returning Goldberg (+200). Last year Goldberg revealed that his WWE contract runs through 2023 and calls for two matches per year. Over the last two years, Goldberg has gone 1-1 each year and he’s expected to start off 2021 with an 0-1 record.

For the WWE Championship match, Roman Reigns is a huge favorite over Kevin Owens to retain the title. The Head of the Table comes in at -1500 meaning you would have to spend $1,500 in order to win $100 given a Reigns victory. Owens comes in at +600 which makes him the longshot, but one could only imagine how many zeroes would be after Adam Pearce’s name had he stayed in the match vs. Reigns.

In the Men’s Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan is a coin flip as he comes in at 1/1 or has a 50 percent chance of winning. He had the eighth-best odds per BetOnline in December and now Bryan is the even favorite to win the first Royal Rumble match he’ll participate in since 2015.

Edge has the second-best odds at 5/2 and he was originally tied for the best odds in that December release. Edge announced his entry into the Rumble on this past week’s Raw and this will be his first in-ring action since tearing his triceps in June. Someone who’s not yet entered his name into the Rumble – and may not even be under WWE contract – comes in third as Brock Lesnar has 6/1 odds.

In the Women’s Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair remains atop as the favorite and the odds of her winning have actually increased since the December posting. She was 9/2 back then but is 3/2 now and Belair made an impressive showing in her Rumble debut last year as she eliminated eight women which was the most of any Superstar.

The recent Alexa Bliss-Randy Orton storyline has increased Bliss’ chances to second-best at 3/1 while Charlotte is third at 4/1. BetOnline also thinks there’s a good chance for a returning Superstar or two as Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have the fifth and sixth-best odds, respectively, of winning the whole thing.

The full odds courtesy of BetOnline can be seen below:

Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler -200 (1/2)

Asuka & Charlottle Flair +150 (3/2)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg

Drew McIntyre -300 (1/3)

Goldberg +200 (2/1)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns -1500 (1/15)

Kevin Owens +600 (6/1)

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

Daniel Bryan 1/1

Edge 5/2

Brock Lesnar 6/1

Keith Lee 7/1

Big E 9/1

Drew McIntyre 10/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1

The Rock 10/1

Goldberg 12/1

Roman Reigns 12/1

AJ Styles 14/1

Bray Wyatt 14/1

Seth Rollins 14/1

Jey Uso 16/1

CM Punk 18/1

Braun Strowman 20/1

Cesaro 20/1

Sheamus 22/1

Adam Cole 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Matt Riddle 25/1

Aleister Black 33/1

Andrade 33/1

Bobby Lashley 33/1

Finn Balor 33/1

Karrion Kross 33/1

Lars Sullivan 33/1

Otis 33/1

Baron Corbin 40/1

Buddy Murphy 40/1

Kofi Kingston 40/1

Mustafa Ali 40/1

Randy Orton 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Apollo Crews 50/1

Conor McGregor 50/1

Jeff Hardy 50/1

Johnny Gargano 50/1

Ricochet 50/1

The Miz 50/1

Tommasso Ciampa 50/1

Tyson Fury 50/1

Walter 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Angel Garza 66/1

Dominik Mysterio 66/1

Elias 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Christian 80/1

The Undertaker 80/1

Triple H 80/1

Kane 100/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1

Shane McMahon 125/1

Vince McMahon 250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Bianca Belair 3/2

Alexa Bliss 3/1

Charlotte Flair 4/1

Rhea Ripley 11/2

Ronda Rousey 7/1

Bayley 8/1

Becky Lynch 8/1

Sonya Deville 10/1

Shayna Baszler 14/1

Nia Jax 20/1

Paige 20/1

Asuka 25/1

Carmella 25/1

Io Shirai 25/1

Lacey Evans 25/1

Lana 25/1

Mandy Rose 25/1

Peyton Royce 25/1

Sasha Banks 25/1

Trish Stratus 25/1

Eva Marie 33/1

Liv Morgan 33/1

Nikki Cross 33/1

Ruby Riott 33/1

Toni Storm 33/1

Candice LeRae 40/1

Naomi 40/1

Natalya 40/1

Dakota Kai 50/1

Dana Brooke 50/1

Ember Moon 50/1

Mia Yim 50/1

Tegan Nox 50/1

Billy Kay 66/1

Chelsea Green 66/1

Mercedes Martinez 66/1

Sarah Logan 66/1

Tamina 66/1

Piper Niven 80/1

Kelly Kelly 100/1

Lita 100/1

Stephanie McMahon 150/1