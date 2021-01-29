Royal Rumble is just a few days away and only three matches have been set in addition to the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The latest odds courtesy of BetOnline have been released for those three matches as well as the odds for the two Rumble matches.

For the Women’s Tag Titles match between champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, BetOnline sees it being a short title reign for the Asuka-Charlotte pair. They are the underdog at +150 which means if you bet $100 on them, you would win $150. Jax and Baszler are the favorites to regain the titles – which they lost at TLC – as the duo is -200 which means you have to bet $200 in order to win $100. Asuka and Charlotte losing the belts does make sense as it would allow them to pursue more singles action especially since Asuka is the current Raw Women’s Champion.

For the Last Man Standing match for the Universal Championship, BetOnline sees Drew McIntyre (-300) as the favorite vs. the returning Goldberg (+200). Last year Goldberg revealed that his WWE contract runs through 2023 and calls for two matches per year. Over the last two years, Goldberg has gone 1-1 each year and he’s expected to start off 2021 with an 0-1 record.

For the WWE Championship match, Roman Reigns is a huge favorite over Kevin Owens to retain the title. The Head of the Table comes in at -1500 meaning you would have to spend $1,500 in order to win $100 given a Reigns victory. Owens comes in at +600 which makes him the longshot, but one could only imagine how many zeroes would be after Adam Pearce’s name had he stayed in the match vs. Reigns.

In the Men’s Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan is a coin flip as he comes in at 1/1 or has a 50 percent chance of winning. He had the eighth-best odds per BetOnline in December and now Bryan is the even favorite to win the first Royal Rumble match he’ll participate in since 2015.

Edge has the second-best odds at 5/2 and he was originally tied for the best odds in that December release. Edge announced his entry into the Rumble on this past week’s Raw and this will be his first in-ring action since tearing his triceps in June. Someone who’s not yet entered his name into the Rumble – and may not even be under WWE contract – comes in third as Brock Lesnar has 6/1 odds.

In the Women’s Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair remains atop as the favorite and the odds of her winning have actually increased since the December posting. She was 9/2 back then but is 3/2 now and Belair made an impressive showing in her Rumble debut last year as she eliminated eight women which was the most of any Superstar.

The recent Alexa Bliss-Randy Orton storyline has increased Bliss’ chances to second-best at 3/1 while Charlotte is third at 4/1. BetOnline also thinks there’s a good chance for a returning Superstar or two as Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have the fifth and sixth-best odds, respectively, of winning the whole thing.

The full odds courtesy of BetOnline can be seen below:

Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler          -200     (1/2)
Asuka & Charlottle Flair             +150     (3/2)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg

Drew McIntyre               -300     (1/3)
Goldberg                      +200     (2/1)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns              -1500    (1/15)
Kevin Owens                 +600     (6/1)

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner               

Daniel Bryan                 1/1
Edge                            5/2
Brock Lesnar                 6/1
Keith Lee                      7/1
Big E                            9/1
Drew McIntyre               10/1
Shinsuke Nakamura       10/1
The Rock                      10/1
Goldberg                      12/1
Roman Reigns              12/1
AJ Styles                      14/1
Bray Wyatt                    14/1
Seth Rollins                  14/1
Jey Uso                        16/1
CM Punk                       18/1
Braun Strowman            20/1
Cesaro                          20/1
Sheamus                      22/1
Adam Cole                    25/1
John Cena                    25/1
Kevin Owens                 25/1
Matt Riddle                   25/1
Aleister Black                33/1
Andrade                        33/1
Bobby Lashley              33/1
Finn Balor                     33/1
Karrion Kross                33/1
Lars Sullivan                 33/1
Otis                              33/1
Baron Corbin                 40/1
Buddy Murphy               40/1
Kofi Kingston                40/1
Mustafa Ali                    40/1
Randy Orton                 40/1
Samoa Joe                   40/1
Apollo Crews                 50/1
Conor McGregor           50/1
Jeff Hardy                     50/1
Johnny Gargano            50/1
Ricochet                       50/1
The Miz                        50/1
Tommasso Ciampa       50/1
Tyson Fury                    50/1
Walter                           50/1
Xavier Woods               50/1
Angel Garza                  66/1
Dominik Mysterio          66/1
Elias                             66/1
Pete Dunne                   66/1
Rey Mysterio                 66/1
Christian                       80/1
The Undertaker             80/1
Triple H                         80/1
Kane                             100/1
Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1
Shane McMahon           125/1
Vince McMahon            250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Bianca Belair                 3/2
Alexa Bliss                    3/1
Charlotte Flair               4/1
Rhea Ripley                  11/2
Ronda Rousey              7/1
Bayley                       8/1
Becky Lynch                 8/1
Sonya Deville                10/1
Shayna Baszler             14/1
Nia Jax                         20/1
Paige                            20/1
Asuka                           25/1
Carmella                       25/1
Io Shirai                        25/1
Lacey Evans                 25/1
Lana                             25/1
Mandy Rose                 25/1
Peyton Royce               25/1
Sasha Banks                 25/1
Trish Stratus                 25/1
Eva Marie                     33/1
Liv Morgan                    33/1
Nikki Cross                   33/1
Ruby Riott                    33/1
Toni Storm                    33/1
Candice LeRae              40/1
Naomi                           40/1
Natalya                         40/1
Dakota Kai                    50/1
Dana Brooke                50/1
Ember Moon                 50/1
Mia Yim                        50/1
Tegan Nox                    50/1
Billy Kay                       66/1
Chelsea Green              66/1
Mercedes Martinez        66/1
Sarah Logan                 66/1
Tamina                          66/1
Piper Niven                   80/1
Kelly Kelly                     100/1
Lita                               100/1
Stephanie McMahon      150/1